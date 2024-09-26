ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,556,000 after buying an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 254.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,942 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in NetApp by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,720,000 after purchasing an additional 950,204 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 48.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $249,307,000 after purchasing an additional 773,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,771,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $156,183,000 after purchasing an additional 507,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,328 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

NetApp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $121.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $135.01. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

