ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,954 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $81,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 6.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About Getty Realty

