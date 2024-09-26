ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,548 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1,656.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $15.18 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a market cap of $669.68 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $97.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

