ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,960 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 482.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,153,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,177 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Equity Residential by 679.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 594,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,528,000 after acquiring an additional 518,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 39.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,245,000 after acquiring an additional 475,124 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,014,000 after acquiring an additional 463,664 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 793.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,071,000 after purchasing an additional 395,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $78.83.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.97.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

