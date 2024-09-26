ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,605 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $18,902,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 464,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 245,357 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUB. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.03 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.