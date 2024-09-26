ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Materion worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Materion by 25,600.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN opened at $108.78 on Thursday. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $145.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.08.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.02 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

