ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 16,169 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,169 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 115.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 58,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,866.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365 over the last 90 days. 47.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.54. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 91.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Cohen & Steers

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

