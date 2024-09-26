ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 24,003 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,003 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $824.40 million, a P/E ratio of 121.81 and a beta of 0.70. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $65.54.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 519.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

