ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,594 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.