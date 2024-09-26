ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 37,277 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,277 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRME. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 511.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens cut First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hovde Group started coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $42.44.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $267.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

