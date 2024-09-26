ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 60,301 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,301 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 490.8% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 158,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 131,783 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 198,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 120,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 656,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 100,198 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 80,217 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Premier Financial by 252.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 38,486 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Insider Activity at Premier Financial

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,272.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Premier Financial news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,114 shares in the company, valued at $953,231.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,272.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Financial Price Performance

Premier Financial stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $825.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $26.40.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

