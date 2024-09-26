ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 92,020 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,020 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE NUS opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $340.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

