ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYU opened at $27.13 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

