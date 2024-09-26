ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.12

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 14053527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
