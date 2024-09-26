ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.12

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 14053527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 113.4% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,755,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,325 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,947,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,169 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 132.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 833,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 474,067 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 18.7% during the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 320,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 23.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 284,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 54,632 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

