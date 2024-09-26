ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,749 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 64.7% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period.

Shares of SDS stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $40.75.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

