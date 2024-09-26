Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $6.35 Per Share

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.35 for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.04.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PB opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,793,000 after buying an additional 193,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,923,000 after buying an additional 89,617 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $2,343,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 41.9% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 46,593 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 784,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,631,000 after buying an additional 101,230 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

