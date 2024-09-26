Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Trading Down 0.2%

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 236,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 523,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Proton Motor Power Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of £10.77 million, a PE ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 1.36.

About Proton Motor Power Systems

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

