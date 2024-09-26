Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PVCT traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 105,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes in the United States. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and skin inflammation; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis.

