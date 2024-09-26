Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Up 50%

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 171,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 56,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Providence Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, which includes the Black Oak Mine, Soulsby Mine, Dead Horse Mine, New Albany Mine, Star King Mine, and others located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California.

Recommended Stories

