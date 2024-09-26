PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Short Interest Down 93.8% in September

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Up 7.3 %

OTCMKTS:PBCRF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. 17,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,434. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $0.72.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

