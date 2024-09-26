PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $37.54.
PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PT United Tractors Tbk
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.