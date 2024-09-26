PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

