PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Update

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, packet switched local fixed network, telephony, and voice over Internet protocol services.

