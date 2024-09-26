PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Short Interest Update

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PEXNY remained flat at $17.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

Get PTT Exploration and Production Public alerts:

PTT Exploration and Production Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. PTT Exploration and Production Public’s payout ratio is 40.11%.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.