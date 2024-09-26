Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.75.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $167.83 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $279.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $276,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,037,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,335,209.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $276,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,037,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,335,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,641,723 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

