Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 24.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $188.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.94. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.75 and a 52-week high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised EastGroup Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EastGroup Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

