Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $639,000 Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PVH were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in PVH by 321.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PVH by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,570,000 after buying an additional 55,601 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 115.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $961,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in PVH by 215.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.40.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

