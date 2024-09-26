Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $834,000 Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,800.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,315,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD stock opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.76. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $147.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.20%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

