Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Browning West LP boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,792,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $20,454,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 773,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 250,407 shares during the period. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $12,198,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $13,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TPX. Wedbush cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TPX opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.