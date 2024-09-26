Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 456 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

ACHC stock opened at $75.70 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.04 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -540.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

