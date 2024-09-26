Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 475 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DaVita were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 196.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 2,335.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in DaVita by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its position in DaVita by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DaVita by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $164.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.76. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

