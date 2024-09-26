Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 533 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,640,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 30.6% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $1,555,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 177,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.