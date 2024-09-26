Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 633 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CADE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

