Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 17,116 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,116 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Kohl’s worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank bought a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 97.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 32.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

KSS opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

