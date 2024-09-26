Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 2,053 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 36.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $166.19 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $138.67 and a one year high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.56.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $463.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

