Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 6,263 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $75.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.59.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $640.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $106,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,361.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,361.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970 in the last three months. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

