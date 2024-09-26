Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 6,263 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance
Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $75.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.59.
Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $106,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,361.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,361.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970 in the last three months. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CALM
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cal-Maine Foods
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.