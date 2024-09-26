Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,645 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 770.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after buying an additional 6,684,499 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $80,283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,379,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,025 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 130.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,823 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1,765.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 932,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,122,000 after purchasing an additional 882,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

