Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,459 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $338,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,286 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 483.0% during the first quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,769 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after buying an additional 1,677,448 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 4,386.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after buying an additional 632,235 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Peabody Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,348,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $178,118,000 after buying an additional 618,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 20.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,165,258 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after acquiring an additional 531,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BTU opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.95. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.90. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

