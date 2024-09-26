Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.20 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,820 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 14,105.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,475 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $597,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Halliburton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 20,003 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 219,177 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 26,409 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

