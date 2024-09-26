Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.23 Million Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 27.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

PJT Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

PJT Partners stock opened at $134.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.61. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $137.19.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $251,592.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $62,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $251,592.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,430,755.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,783.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,297 shares of company stock worth $3,092,668. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

