Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.32 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.3% during the second quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 198,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,209 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $874,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 264.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Shares of HON opened at $206.78 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The company has a market capitalization of $134.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.52.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

