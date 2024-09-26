Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at about $10,650,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at about $3,479,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320,691.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,802 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $174.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $181.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

