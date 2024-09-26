Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $6,743,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 45,533 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

