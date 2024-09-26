Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.54 Million Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JJSF. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 603.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 54,200.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $254,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,835.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total value of $3,359,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total value of $254,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,835.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Report on JJSF

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

JJSF stock opened at $168.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.19 and a 200-day moving average of $158.53. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.62. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $133.23 and a twelve month high of $176.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $439.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.