Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 23.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after buying an additional 291,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Frontdoor by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,402,000 after buying an additional 89,301 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

