Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URBN. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $537,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 100.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 3.2 %

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Profile



Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

