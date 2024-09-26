Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 56,762 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,762 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Exelon by 646.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Exelon by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

