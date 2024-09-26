Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 840,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,357 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Newell Brands by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

See Also

