Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Up 145.0% in September

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Publicis Groupe Price Performance
Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,925. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.
About Publicis Groupe
