Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Up 145.0% in September

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,925. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

