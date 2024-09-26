Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Puma Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. Puma has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

Get Puma alerts:

About Puma

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.