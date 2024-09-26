Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Up 143.9% in September

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 143.9% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Trading Up 3.5 %

PEMIF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.17.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

